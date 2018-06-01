City-themed entries for the Nat Geo travel photographer of the year awards

June 01, 2018 07:57 IST

When one thinks of cities, one doesn't usually think of beauty and marvellous sights!

However, this incredible collection of entries from this year's National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest prove beauty can be found in even the busiest of places.

The contest will award $10,000 and a feature on the National Geographic Travel Instagram to the overall winner.

Entries in this year's city category are some of the most eye-popping to have been shared with the public so far. National Geographic has been kind enough to grant us permission to show some of the best images submitted.

(Please click on the image for full-page resolution)