PHOTOS: Mumbaikars help farmers with food, water

Last updated on: March 12, 2018 16:21 IST

As thousands of farmers and tribals entered Mumbai city, walking 180 kilometres from Nashik, the city people welcomed them with with food, water and snacks and even showered flowers at them at places.

Members of different communities served food and snacks to the marchers, most of whom had blisters in their feet by walking for the past six days.

The Azad Maidan in South Mumbai turned into a sea of red on Monday morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged there.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha is spearheading the protest.

To avoid troubling students of Class 10 and Class 12 whose board examinations are going on, the farmers walked from Somaiya Garden to Azad Maidan during the night instead of Monday morning.

Here are a few glimpses of the generous welcome the city extended to the protesters.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy @KisanSabha/Twitter

Citizens of Mumbai distribute biscuit packets among farmers participating in the march.

Mumbaikars showering flowers at the protesters from a walkway near Mulund.

Members of the Sikh community offers food to the farmers and tribals.

A group of citizens waiting at the roads to offer water, dates and biscuits to marching farmers and tribals.