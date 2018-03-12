PHOTOS: Protesting farmers turn Mumbai's Azad maidan red

March 12, 2018 12:00 IST

Azad Maidan in south Mumbai turned into a sea of red on Monday as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 kms under blazing sun over the last six days.

The farmers plan to surround the assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years.

A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabhawill meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at around noon to discuss the issues.

Here are some of the images from Azad Maidan. All Photographs: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Mumbaikars help protesting farmers, distributed water, dates, biscuits.

One of the demands of the farmers is to transfer ownership of the temple lands, which they cultivate, in their names.

The organisers have put up tankers to provide water for protesters.

Even as the long march is led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist, all opposition parties have lend their support for farmers's issues.