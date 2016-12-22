PM walks the talk on 2017 calendar

The Narendra Modi government on Thusday released the 2017 government calendar. The calendar comes with a theme for every month and has Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured from start to end.
PM Modi is not the first leader to feature in a calendar. Russian President Vladimir Putin beat him to it last month and that calendar we hear has flown off the shelves. Taking a cue from Putin, Rediff.com imagined what a calendar featuring our Pradhan Sevak would look like. Remember this?
Scroll through the government calendar and then at the end take a poll on which calendar looks better.
January: 'Skilling India for Youth Led Development'
February: 'Empowering the Poor'
March: 'Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat'
April: 'Futuristic India Through Nation Building'
May: 'MSME: India's Economic Backbone'
June: Farmers: 'Bread Winners Of The Nation'
July 'Rural Electrification: Lightning Every Home'
August: 'Armed Forces: Pride of the Nation'
September: 'Cashless Transactions'
October: 'Swachch Bharat: New Vigour To Sanitation'
November: 'Corruption-free governance'
December: 'Sugamya Bharat: Accessible India'
