PM walks the talk on 2017 calendar

December 22, 2016 13:31 IST

The Narendra Modi government on Thusday released the 2017 government calendar. The calendar comes with a theme for every month and has Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured from start to end.

PM Modi is not the first leader to feature in a calendar. Russian President Vladimir Putin beat him to it last month and that calendar we hear has flown off the shelves. Taking a cue from Putin, Rediff.com imagined what a calendar featuring our Pradhan Sevak would look like. Remember this?

Scroll through the government calendar and then at the end take a poll on which calendar looks better.

January: 'Skilling India for Youth Led Development'

 

February: 'Empowering the Poor'

 

March: 'Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat'

 

April: 'Futuristic India Through Nation Building'

 

May: 'MSME: India's Economic Backbone'

 

June: Farmers: 'Bread Winners Of The Nation'

 

July 'Rural Electrification: Lightning Every Home'

 

August: 'Armed Forces: Pride of the Nation'

 

September: 'Cashless Transactions'

 

October: 'Swachch Bharat: New Vigour To Sanitation'

 

November: 'Corruption-free governance'

 

December: 'Sugamya Bharat: Accessible India'

 

