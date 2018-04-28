PM Modi's chai pe charcha with Xi in Wuhan

April 28, 2018 11:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their last round of one-on-one talks in Wuhan on Saturday on the second day of a two-day informal summit aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations and address the contentious issues bedevilling their ties.

The two leaders walked together along the picturesque East Lake. They were accompanied by two translators. They also had tea after the walk.

“Taking India-China relations on a forward-looking path, charting the future direction of the relationship! PM @narendramodi and Chinese President Xi take a walk together along the East Lake in Wuhan today morning,” ministry of external affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi and Xi then took a boat ride in the East Lake. The two leaders were seen talking to each other in relax mood inside the house boat.

They would conclude their talks with one-on-one lunch hosted by Xi in the honour of Modi. The prime minister is due to leave for home after that.

The two leaders on Friday held extensive talks amid the warmth and bonhomie.

They started the summit talks at the Hubei Provincial Museum where Xi took Modi around introducing the historic artefacts.

The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks.

The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexed problems like the boundary question and other issues.

Their one-on-one talks were followed by delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale were present in the meeting.

Xi headed a high-powered delegation which included Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Ding Xuexiang, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Yang Jiechi and State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

The delegation talks which apparently focussed on some of the most contentious issues lasted for over two hours overshooting scheduled half an hour, hinting the seriousness of the discussions, officials said.

Later Xi hosted a banquet in the honour of Modi at East Lake.

Speaking about the talks the two leaders held, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the two leaders had decided to issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communications and to build trust and understanding.

Briefing reporters at the end of an unprecedented two-day informal summit between the two leaders in the central Chinese city, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the two leaders underscored that it is important to maintain peace and tranquillity in all areas of the India-China border region.

“And to this end, the two leaders decided that they would issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries, to strengthen communications, to build trust and understanding, to implement various confidence-building measures which have already been agreed upon by the two sides and to strengthen existing institutional mechanisms to prevent and manage situations in the border areas,” he said.

“The two leaders were of the view that the two countries have the maturity and wisdom to handle all our differences through peaceful discussions within the context of the overall relationships and bearing in mind, we would respect each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations,” Gokhale said.

They agreed to strengthen greater strategic communications between the two sides, he said.

The two leaders recognised terrorism as common threat and committed to cooperate further on counter terrorism, the top Indian diplomat said.

