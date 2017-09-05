Bidding adieu to Bappa!

Last updated on: September 06, 2017 01:55 IST

After 11 days, devotees bid adieu to its favourite deity -- Ganpati Bappa.

Special arrangements were made to ensure minimum inconvenience to commuters. In Mumbai, a total of 3,600 policemen were deployed on special duty to oversee Ganpati visarjan processions and 500 traffic wardens were appointed on duty for traffic movement.

Here's a look at the band, baaja that goes along with the farewell.

People carry Ganesh idol for immersion at Girgoan Chowpatty in Mumbai on the 12th day of Ganesh Chaturti festival.

Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

Thousands throng to chowpatty to get glimpses of their favorite deity. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

The 18-foot-tall idol of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja makes its way to Girgaum Chowpatty for the immersion. Dhols rang out loud as the idol was taken through the city's streets.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

The Ganapati festival is also celebrated with fanfare in Hyderabad. Here is a 57-ft-tall Khairatabad Ganesha idol being taken to immersion.

Photograph: snapsindia

Ganesh idol from Rangari Badak Chawl makes his way to chowpatty. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Lord Ganesha travels in many ways, even in the boot of a car. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

And on the top of a jeep too... Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

People carry Tejukaya Mansion's Ganesh idol for immersion. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Idols in different sizes and forms lined up on the streets of Hyderabad for nimajjanam (immersion). Photograph: snapsindia

Devotees immerse an idol of Ganesh into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A sea of devotees crowd around the Lalbaugcha Raja idol as it slowly makes it way to Girgaum Chowpatty.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Devotees celebrate as a grand idol of the elepaht god is brought out for procession.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Nare Park Cha Raja is popularly known as Parel cha Raja. This year, the idol stood tall at 31 feet.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Devotees take the Lalbaug's Ganesh Galli idol, which stands at 22-feet, to the immersion site amid much fanfare and celebrations. The mandal is known to be the oldest in Lalbaug.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' break out on the roads of Mumbai as devotees take the Parel cha Raja to the immersion sit on Tuesday.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

The visarjan is carried out with much fanfare with loud music being played across the streets of the city.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Aren't they just the cutest? Little children take part in the celebrations as Mumbai bids adieu to Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

A volunteer immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha into a pond during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters