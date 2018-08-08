PHOTOS: PM, Rajini, Mamata pay their respects to Karunanidhi

Last updated on: August 08, 2018 14:33 IST

Leaders across the political spectrum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi in Chennai.

Karunanidhi, 94, died at the Kauvery hospital on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respect to M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. Photograph: PMO

IMAGE: Modi consoles the DMK chief's family members, including his son M K Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi. The PM in his message had described the DMK chief as a prolific thinker and a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress. Photograph: PMO

IMAGE: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and his family pay their last respects to DMK chief. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan pays his respect. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Congress leader P Chidambaram pays floral tribute to the DMK patriarch. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays her last respect to DMK chief M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy at Rajaji Hall to pay his homage. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit consoles Stalin. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran pays his respect. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan pays his last respect to Karunanidhi. Photograph: ANI