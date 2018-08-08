Marina burial for Karunanidhi; emotional Stalin breaks down

Last updated on: August 08, 2018 11:35 IST

The Madras high court on Wednesday allowed the burial of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi on the Marina Beach.

IMAGE: M Karunanidhi's mortal remains kept at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. Photograph: ANI

A division bench of the court comprising Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and S S Sundar passed the order on a petition filed by the DMK at a special hearing.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition party had moved the court on Tuesday night after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government rejected its request for allowing the burial of Karunanidhi on the famed Marina sands alongside his mentor and former chief minister C N Annadurai.

Earlier, soon after the court resumed the hearing on the DMK's plea, which was adjourned in the wee hours, all five petitions challenging former chief minister late Jayalalithaa's burial at the Marina on different grounds were dismissed as withdrawn.

IMAGE: M K Stalin breaks down after Madras high court allows M Karunanidhi's burial at Chennai's Marina beach. Photograph: ANI

These petitions had been cited by the government for denying permission to bury the DMK stalwart on the beach, which also has memorials to former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and his protegee Jayalalithaa.

Defending its decision, the state government said the previous DMK government headed by Karunanidhi had turned down a plea for burying late chief minister M G Ramachandran's wife Janaki on ground she was not a sitting CM.