7 injured in Paris knife attack, man arrested

September 10, 2018 08:16 IST

Seven people including two British tourists were wounded on Sunday after they were attacked in France’s capital of Paris.

IMAGE: Police investigators work on the scene after seven people were wounded in knife attack downtown Paris. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The incident took place approximately 10:45 local time, with the attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring people.

The attacker, who is believed to be an Afghan national, has been arrested by the French police, Sputnik quoted a local newspaper.

France, of late, has seen a rise in violent offences, with stabbing attacks and sexual assaults occurring across the country.

Last month, two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a similar knife attack in Paris. Although the terror group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the French prosecutors ruled that incident as a case of terrorism.