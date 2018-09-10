rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 7 injured in Paris knife attack, man arrested

7 injured in Paris knife attack, man arrested

September 10, 2018 08:16 IST

Seven people including two British tourists were wounded on Sunday after they were attacked in France’s capital of Paris.

IMAGE: Police investigators work on the scene after seven people were wounded in knife attack downtown Paris. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The incident took place approximately 10:45 local time, with the attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring people.

 

The attacker, who is believed to be an Afghan national, has been arrested by the French police, Sputnik quoted a local newspaper.

IMAGE: The incident took place approximately 10:45 local time, with the attacker armed with a knife and an iron bar injuring people. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

France, of late, has seen a rise in violent offences, with stabbing attacks and sexual assaults occurring across the country.

Last month, two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a similar knife attack in Paris. Although the terror group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the French prosecutors ruled that incident as a case of terrorism.

IMAGE: Evidences are seen on the pavement after seven people were wounded in knife attack downtown Paris. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Source: ANI
Tags: IMAGE, Gonzalo, Paris, Reuters, Islamic State
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use