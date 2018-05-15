BJP looks set to hit the Karnataka jackpot

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 12:41 IST

IMAGE: BJP supporters begin celebrations as the party surged ahead of the ruling Congress in Karnataka. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appeared headed for a simple majority in the Karnataka assembly, leaving the ruling Congress way behind for 220 of the state’s 222 seats where polling was held.

Reflecting the plight of the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was trailing in Chamundeshwari in Mysuru by over 23,000 votes against his Janata Dal-Secular rival G T Deve Gowda.

B S Yeddyurappa, the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, was ahead of his Congress rival Goni Malatesha by over 24,000 votes in Shikaripura.

Trends showed that JD-S led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda was faring well in its traditional stronghold of Mysuru region, hurting the prospects of the Congress.

The trends also indicated that the BJP’s footprint spread across Karnataka, save the old Mysuru region, where the JD-S with its solid Vokkaliga base was faring well.

Even as the trends were pouring in, it was celebration time for the BJP workers who gathered in front of the state party headquarters and elsewhere in the state, chanting

slogans, blowing conch shells and breaking into a jig.

Though no results have been declared yet, Yeddyurappa’s aide and Lok Sabha MP Shobha Karandlaje told reporters in Bengaluru that he would fly to New Delhi later in

the day to finalise the date for his swearing-in after consulting the national leadership.

Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

In the outgoing assembly, the Congress had 122 seats, BJP and JD-S 40 each, and smaller parties and independents 22.