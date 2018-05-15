Karnataka polls: Who's leading, who's trailing

With the counting on in Karnataka, here are how the heavyweights are faring.
>> Siddaramaiah
The Congress’s chief ministerial candidate is leading from Badami. However, the Congress man isn't doing too well from Chamundeshwari.
>> B S Yeddyurappa
The BJP’s chief ministerial candidate is leading from Shikaripura.
>> H D Kumaraswamy
The Janata Dal-Secular's leader is leading by over 1,000 votes in Ramanagaram.
>> B Sreeramulu
The BJP man who is up against Siddaramaiah is trailing from Badami.
>> K S Eshwarappa
The senior BJP leader and current leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council is leading from Shimoga.
