Karnataka polls: Who's leading, who's trailing

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 10:00 IST

With the counting on in Karnataka, here are how the heavyweights are faring.

-- Karnataka polls: Full coverage

>> Siddaramaiah

The Congress’s chief ministerial candidate is leading from Badami. However, the Congress man isn't doing too well from Chamundeshwari. 

 

>> B S Yeddyurappa

The BJP’s chief ministerial candidate is leading from Shikaripura.

>> H D Kumaraswamy

The Janata Dal-Secular's leader is leading by over 1,000 votes in Ramanagaram. 

>> B Sreeramulu

The BJP man who is up against Siddaramaiah is trailing from Badami.

>> K S Eshwarappa

The senior BJP leader and current leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council is leading from Shimoga.

