Last updated on: May 15, 2018 08:01 IST

Counting of votes is underway for the Karnataka assembly elections, which pollsters have said would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung assembly, and said former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal-Secular would play the role of the kingmaker.

For constituency-wise details on map, click HERE