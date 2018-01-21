Kabul hotel siege ends after 12-hour gun battle; 6 killed

January 21, 2018 15:10 IST

The Afghanistan government on Sunday said that all the three terrorists, who attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, have been eliminated after a 12-hour standoff.

IMAGE: A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photograph: Omar Sobhani/Reuters

Security forces were finally able to sweep most areas of the hotel, Afghanistan's Tolo News reported quoting ministry of interior spokesperson Najib Danish.

Six civilians, including a foreign woman, died at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, along with three attackers, the interior ministry said.

Officials said the gunmen burst into the six-floor hotel on Saturday night, opening fire on guests and staff and taking dozens of people hostage.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during the attack. Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

Some 160 people were rescued after Afghan troops fought through the Saturday night to regain control of the building.

Dramatic images broadcast on Tolo News showed thick black smoke and flames billowing from the top of hilltop Intercontinental hotel.

IMAGE:Afghan policemen keep watch close to the entrance gate of Intercontinental Hotel.

Photograph: Omar Sobhani/Reuters

Several people could be seen climbing over a top-floor balcony using bedsheets to escape, with one losing his grip and plunging to the ground.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assault in the war-torn Afghan capital.

IMAGE: The Intercontinental Hotel is seen during the attack. Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

The last major attack on a high-end hotel in Kabul was in March 2014 when four teenage gunmen raided the Serena, killing nine people.

The Intercontinental was previously targeted in June 2011 when a suicide attack claimed by the Taliban killed 21 people, including 10 civilians.