rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » It's an odd, odd world out there!

It's an odd, odd world out there!

Last updated on: June 01, 2017 09:06 IST

These eight images prove that we live in a wonderfully weird world!

Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, US. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

People coloured by powder play with water during the Holi festival in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, near Barcelona, Spain. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

People take part in a pillow fight during a flash mob in Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Boys use their face and tongue to move a coin from their forehead into their mouth while participating in a parlour game during a religious festival honouring patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

A man blows smoke into a soap bubble at Gorky park in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Participants dressed in historical clothing ride high-wheel bicycles during a bicycle ballet event at Schloss Karlsruhe palace during the 2017 International Veteran Cycle Association rally to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the bicycle in Karlsruhe, Germany. Photograph: Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

A woman enjoys her coffee as she feeds a rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Tags: Reuters, International Veteran Cycle Association, Santa Rita de Cascia, Schloss Karlsruhe, Santa Coloma de Gramenet
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use