It's an odd, odd world out there!

Last updated on: June 01, 2017 09:06 IST

These eight images prove that we live in a wonderfully weird world!

Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, US. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

People coloured by powder play with water during the Holi festival in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, near Barcelona, Spain. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

People take part in a pillow fight during a flash mob in Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Boys use their face and tongue to move a coin from their forehead into their mouth while participating in a parlour game during a religious festival honouring patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

A man blows smoke into a soap bubble at Gorky park in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Participants dressed in historical clothing ride high-wheel bicycles during a bicycle ballet event at Schloss Karlsruhe palace during the 2017 International Veteran Cycle Association rally to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the bicycle in Karlsruhe, Germany. Photograph: Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

A woman enjoys her coffee as she feeds a rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters