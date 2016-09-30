REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 30, 2016 09:08 IST

Here's a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

Border villagers migrating after government asked people to vacate their villages falling in 10 km range of international border with Pakistan as a precautionary measure following India’s surgical strikes in PoK, at R S Pura in Jammu. Photograph: PTI

World Heritage site Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway station illuminated in Red colour to commemorate World Heart Day in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI

People celebrate after Indian Army’s surgical strikes along the Line of Control, in Patiala. Photograph: PTI

Bhadrak passenger DMU train hit to the back side of a goods train at Kathajodi passenger halt in Cuttack. Photograph: PTI

President Pranab Mukharjee offers prayers to Ganga at Hari ki Paidi in Haridwar. Photograph: PTI

Athletes, sportspersons and fans greet and felicitate the Rio Paralympic Gold medalist Mariappan Thanagavelu at Kanteerava Stadium in Benglauru. Photograph: PTI

Baloch Leader Dilshad Mazdak Baloch during a protest against Pakistan near Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with NSUI members after arriving at Guwahati Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwaahti. Gandhi arrived Guwahati to appear in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrup in connection to a defamation case by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer. Photograph: PTI