'Trump baby' blimp flies above London as hundreds protest US president

July 13, 2018 17:14 IST

A controversial ‘baby Trump’ blimp is flying near British Parliament on Friday morning as hundreds descend on London to protest against the US president’s controversial visit to the United Kingdom.

The 20-foot high inflatable caricature, which depicts the leader as an angry infant wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, is intended to be a symbol for all those campaigning against the American President’s policies.

Take a look at the protests surrounding Trump’s visit.

Demonstrators raise a six metre high effigy of Donald Trump, being dubbed the 'Trump Baby', in Parliament Square in protest against the US President's current visit to the United Kingdom. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Blimp organiser Leo Murray said the giant balloon had been designed to speak to Trump “in a language that he understands, which is personal insults.” Photograph: by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Campaigners raised more than £29,000 (Rs 26 lakh) to pay for the giant balloon and have said it is intended as a humorous protest to counter the “misery” created by Trump. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The blimp took to the skies after London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave it permission. London Mayor Sadiq Khan defended his decision to allow the giant Trump baby inflatable to fly over London, saying: “The idea that we limit the right to protest because it might cause offence to a foreign leader is a slippery slope”. “This protest is not anti-American – far from it… having a special relationship means that we expect the highest standards from each other, and it also means speaking out when we think the values we hold dear are under threat,” he said. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

US President Trump said he felt 'unwelcome' in the capital and said the' blimp made in his likeness was to blame. He said he 'used to love London' but would now avoid the capital amid the furore over his planned visit. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

More than 64,000 people have signed up to demonstrate in London against Trump's visit while other protests are expected around the country. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Various other protests have been organised by human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Liberty as well as a “Walk-out Against Trump” drive by Young Socialists. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

On his arrival, Trump was booed and jeered as he was helicoptered out of Regent’s Park on Marine One to attend a black-tie dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Protesters shout “shame on you” and wave anti-Trump placards. On Thursday night, a large crowd had gathered outside Winfield House in Regent’s Park, the London residence of the US ambassador where the Trumps spent the night, for a noisy protest intended to reverberate over the tall fence. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images