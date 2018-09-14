PHOTOS: How netas celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

September 14, 2018 09:07 IST

The 10-day long Ganesh festival kicked off with zeal and fervour across Maharashtra and other parts of the country on Thursday.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated across the country as birthday of Lord Ganesha.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet colleagues Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, state minister Sadabhau Khot, former Union Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi were prominent among those who installed Ganpati idols at their homes.

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with his family at his residence in Nagpur. Photograph: Courtesy @OfficeOfNG/Twitter

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis conducting a puja at the CM’s official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai. The CM said he prayed for the well-being of farmers, for rains in drought prone areas as well as good health of the citizens of Maharashtra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh takles an idol of Lord Ganesh for installation at his residence in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao performs puja at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Photograph: Courtesy @TealnaganCMO/Twitter

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan at his residence in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi