Heavy rains batter Tamil Nadu; Cyclone Ockhi alert for Lakshadweep

November 30, 2017 15:29 IST

A deep depression along the Indian Ocean triggered heavy rains in the southern districts of Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department to put these areas on high alert.

IMAGE: Chennai has already received up to 6 cm of rain between 8:30 on Wednesday night and 8:30 on Thursday morning.

The weather department said the depression is fast moving towards Lakshadweep and warned of heavy rains and high-speed winds along Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts in the next 24 to 48 hours. It has already issued a cyclonic warning for Lakshadweep Islands.

“The cyclone Ockhi is fasting moving towards Lakshadweep and its intensity is not weakened yet. Due to this heavy rains are expected in southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” the IMD said in a statement.

IMAGE: Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and schools and colleges have been declared shut.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force -- with about 60 personnel -- have been sent to Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari. Another team of 47 will be on standby in Kochi in Kerala to help out in Lakshadweep if needed.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep islands. Sea conditions are expected to be very rough in the area, the weather office said.

IMAGE: Authorities have asked people to remain doors as a cyclone alert has also been sounded.



Authorities asked people to remain indoors and educational institutions to close down in three districts of south Kerala as the Indian Railways cancelled at least 12 trains.