Gearing up for the big bash called Republic Day

January 18, 2017 08:52 IST

Preparations are on in full swing for the 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Altogether, there will be 23 tableaux -- 17 from different states and six from the ministries, apart from those of the armed forces. Besides this, over 600 boys and girls are participating in this year's celebrations.

India's military prowess and its cultural diversity is bound to leave the chief guest, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spellbound.

Here are some glimpses from the rehearsal:

Members of the naval band practice for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina Hill. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

National Security Guards commandos, who will make their debut in the Republic Day parade, stroll down Rajpath. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

The Daredevils show why they are best showstoppers at the parade year after year. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

The dance performances are expected to convey how our national flag has been a witness to the glorious tales of our freedom fighters, formation of Indian democracy, the endless affection of Indians and women empowerment. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

Members of the naval band tune up for the Beating Retreat gala. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

The presidential guard in full regalia. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

The K9 squad of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police is ready for a stroll down Rajpath. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

The imposing Border Security Force camel contingent gives a salute. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

The Indian Navy contingent walks down Rajpath. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

The Akash missile regiment rolls down Rajpath. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

A marching contingent moves in rhythm. Photograph: Ministry of Defence

One can't resist another glimpse of the 'Daredevils'. Photograph: Ministry of Defence