From sister to saint: Mother Teresa's life in photos

September 04, 2016 11:25 IST

Here are some of the best photos of Mother Teresa’s illustrious life.

Mother Teresa is seen smiling in this 1979 photo after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Mother Teresa's home for destitute in Kolkata. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Mother Teresa with former prime minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Prince Charles talking to Mother Teresa during his visit to her home for babies and children, Calcutta (now Kolkata) in December 1980. Photograph: Keystone/Hulton/Getty Images

The then chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Prof John Sanness hands over Nobel Peace Prize to Mother Teresa. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Former prime minister V P Singh and his wife Sita Devi with Mother Teresa in Kolkata. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Mother Teresa casting her ballot paper in Moulali neighborhood in Northeast Calcutta (now Kolkata) constituency. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi with Mother Teresa when at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Mother Teresa, the recipient of Nobel peace Prize being greeted by school children on arrival at Palam airport in New Delhi on November 9, 1979. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Dr Fred Sinowatz, the then Federal Chacellor of Austria, visited Mother Teresa and presented medicines worth Rs 3 lakh, at Nirmal Bhawan, Civil Lanes in Delhi on March 28, 1984. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in Kolkata in this February 3, 1986 file photo. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Mother Teresa attends to a patient in her home for the dying in Kolkata’s teeming slum. Photograph: Rediff Archives