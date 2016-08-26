Mother Teresa's birth anniversary becomes special as sainthood approaches

August 26, 2016 16:19 IST

Special thanksgiving prayers were organised to celebrate Mother Teresa’s 106th birth anniversary on Friday, coming just a few days ahead of her proposed canonisation in Vatican on September 4.

Prayers were held across the Missionaries of Charity centres and churches all over the state to mark the late Roman Catholic nun’s birth anniversary and to also commemorate her journey to sainthood on September 4.

IMAGE: A nun garlands Mother Teresa's statue on the occasion of her 106th birth anniversary, in Kolkata. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI

The Missionaries have put up a special prayer card for faithfuls which says, “We thank you (Lord Jesus) for the gift of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, who will be canonised in this Jubilee Year of Mercy”.

At the state-run Nandan multiplex, the Mother Teresa International Film Festival was inaugurated.

For four days a selection of 23 best foreign and Indian films ever made on or inspired by Teresa are being screened.

In a message, Sister Prema, superior general of the Missionaries of Charity, said with great joy we are looking forward to the celebrations of the Mother’s sainthood.

IMAGE: A foreigner prays in front of Mother Teresa’s statue. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI

“It will be a moment when gathered around Mother we shall have an experience of universal family of the children of the one Heavenly Father. The difference of caste, creed, colour, rich, poor will not prevent us from rejoicing together in the honour bestowed on Mother,” said Prema who is already in Vatican.

“Mother is with God and as she promised us she continues to light the light of hope and peace in everyone’s heart,” she said, adding the sainthood of Mother inspires the people in Kolkata and all over the world to follow her example of untiring and humble services given to everyone.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her homage by tweeting, “My deepest respect on the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa.”

IMAGE: A Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity kisses Mother Teresa’s tomb on Teresa's 106th birth anniversary in Kolkata. Photograph; Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Besides her, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a host of other dignitaries from India are scheduled to attend the canonisation ceremony where Pope Francis will declare Mother Teresa a saint.

The theme of the canonisation in Vatican is “Carrier of God’s Tender and Merciful Love”.