26 killed, 70 injured in Bangladesh factory fire

Last updated on: September 10, 2016 17:46 IST

A boiler explosion at a packaging factory triggered a massive fire on Saturday, killing at least 26 people and injuring more than 70 others in the industrial area just north of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The fire broke out due to a boiler explosion at the four-storey Tempako Packaging Factory around 6:15 am in Bisic industrial area of Tongi, said Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Akhtaruzzaman.

IMAGE: Rescue team members remove a dead body at a garment packaging factory after a fire broke out outside of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

A part of the building collapsed as the rage of the blaze spread despite frantic efforts of the fire fighters.

At least 26 people were killed and 70 others sustained burn injuries, hospitals sources said.

Officials said 15 bodies are now in the Tongi hospital, four at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and two more at the Adhunik Medical College Hospital at Dhaka’s Uttara.

Thirteen of the 26 dead have now been identified.

While 30 burnt victims were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 10 others shifted to Kurmitola Hospital, said the residential physician.

Ten of the injured are struggling for life with critical burn wounds, officials said.

Twenty units of fire fighters were trying to douse the fire but they could not manage to douse the blaze till noon.

IMAGE: People watch as smoke rises from a garment packaging factory where a fire broke out. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Flames and smoke were seen billowing out of the factory, six hours after the fire started. The fire service said strong winds had fanned the flames.

A five-member probe body headed by Gazipur Executive Magistrate Rehanul Islam has been formed to look into the incident, Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Alam said.

The factory produced and printed the plastic packaging for food items like potato chips and small household goods including mosquito coils.