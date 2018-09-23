Farewell to Bappa!

Last updated on: September 23, 2018 15:50 IST

Processions carrying idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion began winding their way towards rivers and lakes across Maharashtra on Sunday morning, marking the culmination of the 11-day festival.

IMAGE: Devotees carry the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

In big cities like Pune and Mumbai, processions carrying huge idols of the elephant-headed God on decorated trucks, accompanied by thousands of devotees and troupes of drummers, are expected to continue well past midnight.

In Mumbai, the famous Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati, which attracts lakhs of devotees during the festival, was among the early starters for immersion at the sea shore in Dadar.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Crowds make their way to Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty bid adieu to Mumbai's famous Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati.

The festival, which began on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 13, concludes Sunday on Anant Chaturdashi.

In Mumbai, prime locations for immersion are Girgaum Chowpatty (beach), Juhu, Powai lake and Dadar Chowpatty.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Thousands and thousands of devotees in Mumbai accompany the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja idol to the immersion spot.

In Mumbai, the police have also deployed drones as well as a large network of over 5,000 CCTV cameras to maintain vigil during the immersion.

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said that 50,000 police personnel, including those from specialised units like Force One, Quick Response Teams, Anti-Terrorism Cells would be deployed.

IMAGE: A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganesha to be immersed into river Yamuna on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

In Nashik city, Ganesh mandals decided not to use hi-tech sound amplifying systems and ‘gulal’ powder (which is sprinkled during the procession) during the immersion.

The immersion procession of over 50 Ganesh mandals began in the morning from Wakadi Barav locality in Nashik. It will culminate on the bank of the river Godavari.

Nashik police commissioner Ravinderkumar Singhal said the procession was expected to go on till midnight.