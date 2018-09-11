Ganpati Bappa Morya! The Lord is back

Last updated on: September 11, 2018 16:56 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. As the city braces for the 10-day-long Ganesh utsav, we bring you a sneak-peak of the action unveiling on the streets of Mumbai.

Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Devotees bring the Elephant God ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

With just two days left for the festival, sculptors work overnight to get the idols ready on time.

The streets of Lalbaug come to life! A woman gets mehendi applied on her hands.

Shopping and Ganesh Chaturthi go hand-in-hand.

Vendors selling colourful fabrics, which will be used to create the backdrop of the pandal.

'Which one do I choose?' seems to be the million dollar question in this woman's mind.

Workers use moulds to prepare modaks in bulk.

A painter applies the finishing touches to an idol.

These artisans have been working tirelessly for over three months to get these idols ready on time.

This idol is ready to be wrapped and taken to its new home.

Are you ready to welcome Ganpati Bappa into your homes?

