Man with wires attached to him arrested after explosion in New York: Reports

December 11, 2017 20:01 IST

A would-be suicide bomber was taken into custody after an explosion near Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue near Times Square in New York City on Monday, multiple media reports said.

IMAGE: Police and fire crews block off the streets near the New York Port Authority after reports of an explosion. Photograph: Edward Tobin/Reuters

Several people sustained injuries as the explosion took place during the office peak hours.

The suspected bomber -- who had wires attached to him -- was armed with a pipe bomb and a battery pack, sources told New York Post, according to which he was taken into custody after the device partially detonated.

The device went off and there was a person strapped with a bomb, it said.

The suspect is reported to have sustained minor injury.

IMAGE: Commuters exit the New York Port Authority in New York City after reports of the explosion. Photograph: Edward Tobin/Reuters

President Donald Trump was briefed on the New York explosion, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Earlier, the New York Police Department tweeted that it was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, Manhattan.

The place is New York Port Authority, a busy bus terminal. It also has metro stations.

IMAGE:An armoured police truck occupies the street outside of the New York Port Authority. Photograph: Edward Tobin/Reuters

"The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time," the NYPD had said, adding that the information is preliminary.

The New York Fire Department received call around 7.19 am.

"I was exiting the Port Authority and the National Guard was running towards something shouting 'Go, Go, Go'," commuter Keith Woodfin tweeted, according to New York Daily News.

Designer Chelsea LaSalle tweeted that she was "stuck in a running stampede at port authority bus terminal due to bomb scare. cops EVERYWHERE."