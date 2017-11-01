8 killed in New York terror attack, suspect in custody

Last updated on: November 01, 2017 10:13 IST

Eight people died and 11 injured in the worst terror attack on New York since September 11, 2001 as a lone wolf extremist used a pick-up truck to mow down cyclists along a bike path on Halloween.

IMAGE: NYPD officers stand guard during the annual Halloween parade after a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a jogging and bike path in Lower Manhattan. Photograph: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The attacker struck just a few blocks from the site of the World Trade Center memorial, running over afternoon riders on the path before reaching a road and ploughing into a school bus.

He then jumped out of the truck wielding what turned out to be a pellet gun, and a paintball gun. He was chased and shot in the stomach by a police officer but survived and was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, who arrived in the US in 2010. He has a Florida driver’s licence but was reportedly living in Paterson, New Jersey, with family, sources told local media.

US media, citing police sources, said that Saipov left a note in the truck claiming he committed the attack on behalf of the Islamic State.

IMAGE: A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury in lower Manhattan in New York after a man ran a truck through the busy bike path. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was a “cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians”.

What we know of the attacker? >> Saipov was an Uzbekistan native who had lived in the US for seven years, ran two trucking companies and was a ‘friendly’ Uber driver, sources claim. >> He was reportedly found with a Florida ID when arrested, he had lived most recently in New Jersey, and ran two trucking companies located in Ohio. >> Saipov has a minor criminal record for traffic offenses in Missouri and Pennsylvania.

He added: “We know that this action was intended to break our spirit. But we also know that New Yorkers are strong, New Yorkers are resilient and our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence and an act meant to intimidate us.”

US President Donald Trump tweeted: “My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!”

He also said he had ordered more robust “extreme vetting” of travellers coming into the US in the aftermath of the first deadly terror attack in New York since the September 11, 2001 carnage in the city.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already extreme vetting programme. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Trump tweeted.

IMAGE: A Home Depot truck which struck down multiple people on a bike path, killing several and injuring numerous others is seen as New York city first responders are at the crime scene.

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Trump also changed the banner on his Twitter account to the New York skyline.

His administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 “high-risk” countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.

Earlier, the US president took to Twitter to decry the attack, saying “we must not allow Islamic State to return”. “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!” Trump tweeted.

“We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!” he said in another tweet.

IMAGE: A NYPD officer stands guard at a crime scene near a bike path where a body is covered with a white-sheet in lower Manhattan in New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

One witness, identified as Eugene, told ABC Channel 7 that he saw the white pick-up truck driving fast down the cycle path alongside the West Side Highway, near Stuyvesant High School, at full speed and hitting a number of people.

He also reported hearing about nine or 10 shots.

IMAGE: Police investigate the scene of a pickup truck attack on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Another witness, who gave his name as Frank, told local TV network NY1 that he had seen a man running around an intersection and heard five to six gunshots. “I saw he had something in his hand, but I couldn’t tell what it was. But they said that it was a gun... “When the cops shot him, everybody started running away and it got a little bit crazy right there. So when I tried to look again, the guy was already down.”

The terror attack in New York is chillingly similar to a spate of killings in Europe in recent months where vehicles were used.



Similar atrocities have taken place in Britain, France , Germany, Spain and Stockholm claiming well over 100 lives.

IMAGE: Police investigate the vehicle allegedly used in a ramming incident on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

In August, Barcelona terrorist Younes Abouyaaqoub calmly walking away seconds after ploughing a van into crowds on the Ramblas murdering 14 people.

The victims Among those killed were five Argentinians in New York for a class of 1987 school reunion, according to the Argentine government. They were named as Ariel Erlij, Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco and Hernán Ferruchi. The statement said that ‘a sixth victim, Martin Ludovico Marro, is hospitalised at the Presbyterian Hospital of Manhattan recovering from injuries suffered, out of danger according to the official medical part.’ “The compatriots, from the city of Rosario, were part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the polytechnic school of that city when the tragic event occurred,” it continued. Also among the dead was one Belgian, Didier Reynders, deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister for Belgium, confirmed. Three other Belgians were among the wounded. “I am deeply saddened to announce a Belgian victim in Manhattan,” Reynders tweeted. “I express my condolences to the family and friends.

Hours after the Ramblas attack, five other members of the gang ploughed into pedestrians in the nearby seaside town of Cambrils before they went on the rampage with an axe and large knives, stabbing one person to death.

A driver has deliberately ploughed a van into pedestrians in Barcelona killing at least 13 and wounding dozens.

On Bastille Day in the summer of last year, 86 people were killed when a truck was driven through crowds enjoying fireworks in Nice.

In June a team of jihadists used a hire van to drive through pedestrians at London Bridge before going on the rampage with knives.

On March 22, Khalid Masood, 52, drove a Hyundai 4x4 over WestminsterBridge, mowing down members of the public before crashing into a fence beside Big Ben.

He then got out of the car and attacked PC Keith Palmer with a knife.

IMAGE: Students from Stuyvesant high school are evacuated after a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a jogging and bike path in Lower Manhattan. Photograph: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

In April, in central Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, a hijacked truck was deliberately driven into crowds before being crashed through a corner of a department store.

massacre took place in Germany when a terrorist drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin. Twelve people were killed in the attack on December 19.

But the most deadly was the driver of a tractor-trailer who targeted Bastille Day revellers in the southern French city of Nice in July 2016.

On the evening of July 14, a 19-tonne cargo truck was driven into crowds on the Promenage des Anglais.

IS fanatic Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel was behind the wheel and after exchanging gunfire with police, the Tunisian migrant was shot dead.

Thousands had gathered on the seafront to watch the fireworks that night. 86 of them died and 434 were injured.