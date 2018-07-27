Leaders make beeline for ailing Karunanidhi's residence

Last updated on: July 27, 2018 20:50 IST

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi arrives to inquire about the health of her father and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram, in Chennai on Friday. All photographs: PTI Photo

With political leaders cutting across party lines making a beeline for the residence of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever, party working chief and son M K Stalin on Friday said his condition is improving.

"There is good improvement in his health, the fever and infection is receding," he told reporters.

President Ram Nath Govind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the 94-year-old DMK chief's health.

The president tweeted: 'Spoke to Thiru Karunanidhis family members on the phone and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery #PresidentKovind.'

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam along with Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Minister for Municipal Administration S P Velumani leaves after interacting with DMK working president M K Stalin about his father's health.



Modi also wished him a quick recovery.

'Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 (sic),' the prime minister tweeted.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja also enquired about Karunanidhi's health.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, referring to the visit of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers on Thursday night, said 'they (DMK) have conveyed that Karunanidhi is doing better'.

As anxious cadres, political leaders, film personalities and well-wishers thronged the nonagenarian leader's Gopalapuram residence, more police personnel and barricades were put up to regulate the crowd.

IMAGE: Stalin's estranged brother and former Union minister M K Alagiri also visited the residence of the DMK chief.

Stalin's estranged brother and former Union minister M K Alagiri arrived at the residence along with his son Durai Dayanidhi.

DMK frontline leaders, including Duraimurugan, were also present.

Party workers began arriving at Karunanidhi's residence after Kauvery Hospital, which is providing medical treatment for the leader, said in a bulletin on Thursday night that there has been a 'slight decline' in his health.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, Communist Party of India leader D Pandian and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan visited the residence and enquired about his health from family members and Stalin.

Several film personalities, including veteran director Barathiraja, film-makers T Rajendhar and Vetrimaran visited the residence.

Visitors are not allowed to meet the ailing leader.

"Such fever after a tracheostomy procedure is usual. Stalin told me that he is fine. I am confident that he will bounce back with the same magnetic voice," Vaiko told reporters.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Kalaignar should get back to active life and that is my prayer. He presided over my marriage..."

Tamilisai is the daughter of veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who is also a former Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee president.

IMAGE: MDMK chief Vaiko.

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan said he prayed for the leader's recovery.

Several well-wishers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to wish Karunanidhi well.

Thanking the president and prime minister, Stalin tweeted: 'I am extremely grateful for their offers of help. Thalaivar is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words.'

He also thanked Rahul Gandhi, and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja for calling up to enquire about the leader's health.

IMAGE: DMK supporters gather outside Karunanidhi's residence.

'The concern and wishes from everyone will surely aid @kalaignar89's recovery and we hope he will be able to meet everyone soon,' he said in another tweet.

Kauvery Hospital said in its a bulletin on Thursday night, 'There has been a slight decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi due to age-related ailments.'

Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016, and some days ago he had undergone a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help in breathing.

Stalin had on Wednesday said Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication, as he assured people that there was nothing to worry about the leader's health.