Karunanidhi "extremely critical and unstable," says hospital

August 07, 2018 18:10 IST

Ailing Dravida Munnetra Kazagham president M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable, a city hospital where he is being treated for the 11th day on Tuesday said.

IMAGE: Supporters gather near the Kauvery Hospital where DMK President M Karunanidhi in undergoing treatment, in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

“There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate.

“His condition is extremely critical and unstable,” Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

IMAGE: The bulletin put out by the hospital. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure. He is in the ICU ever since.