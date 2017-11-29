Day 2 in Hyderabad: Ivanka visits historic Golconda Fort

Last updated on: November 29, 2017 22:20 IST

United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump took some time off from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and visited the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"She was taken around the 16th century monument where she spent about 45 minutes," Telangana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anjani Kumar said. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/ PTI Photo

Ivanka evinced a keen interest in the history of the fort, that lies around 10 km from the city on its western outskirts, as she was briefed about the structure. Photograph: Kind courtesy @USAmbIndia/Twitter

She was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to US Navtej Sarna, right, and his American counterpart Kenneth Juster, left, among others. "It is very nice to see such a big and old fort. It is a wonderful place. It shows the rich culture of Hyderabad," she said. Photograph: Kind courtesy @USAmbIndia/Twitter

Ivanka also said the summit was very enlightening and inspiring. "It is amazing at Golconda Fort. It was a fantastic two days in Hyderabad and the summit was phenomenal," she said. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/ PTI Photo

Ivanka speaks at a panel discussion at Global Entrepreneurship summit 2017 in Hyderabad. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/ PTI Photo

On Tuesday, Ivanka, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace. Famous for its Nizam-era table around which 101 guests can sit at a time, the palace-turned-plush hotel is one the landmarks of Hyderabad.

A team of culinary experts from the hotel, led by executive chef Sajesh Nair, presented a five-course menu inspired by Hyderabad's Telangana and Nizami cuisines.

Famed local delicacies such as Dahi ke kebab, Goshtshikampuri kebab, Kubanikemalai kofta, Murgpista ka salan and Sitaphal kulfi were presented over the various courses-- Aghaz (soup), Mezban (appetizers), Waqfa (sorbet), Mashgool Dastarkhwan (main course) and Zauq-e-shahi (dessert). Photograph: PTI Photo/GES 2017

The signature menu also gave the distinguished guests a taste of rare Indian ingredients such as sandalwood, saffron and figs.

The table décor was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the Deccan region.

Rare artefacts and silver decorative pieces were brought in from the Nizam's private collection at Chowmahalla Palace; while all upholstery used during the dinner was made with locally sourced fabrics such as 'Ikkat', 'Teliya' and velvet. Photograph: PTI Photo/GES 2017