Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad to attend GES

November 28, 2017 10:04 IST

United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend the annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by India and the US.

This is Ivanka Trump's first big solo outing in the international stage.

She has been to India before but this time, she is here as President Trump's most trusted advisor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the event. Before attending the GES, Modi will also launch the Hyderabad metro rail and will inaugurate the relaunch of the Tata Nano car as Jayem Neo.

Being held in South Asia for the first time, the three-day summit, from November 28-30, will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Trade Expositions.

The inaugural session of the summit will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka.

Ivanka will also be part of a discussion on increasing women in the workforce through skills training, education, and mentorship on the second day.

Ivanka's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. The summit will also feature 1,200 young entrepreneurs, mostly women. The youngest person attending the meet is 13, say officials.

In the evening, the prime minister will host a dinner for the US President's daughter at Hyderabad's FalaknumaPalace, which has been lit up spectacularly for the event.

Hyderabad has virtually shut down to make for smooth movement for the summit. The police have announced traffic restrictions that have forced many schools to call a holiday.

More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed as part of the security arrangement, which has been reviewed by the Special Protection Group as well as the US Secret Service. Among other measures, the city officials have filled up potholes, covered manholes and cleared beggars off the streets.

During her visit, Ivanka is expected to visit the old city as well as the Charminar, the iconic symbol of Hyderabad.

She is also likely to shop at Laad Bazaar or Choodi Bazaar, which is famous for its bangles, semi-precious stones, pearls, jewellery and silverware.