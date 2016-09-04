Celebrating Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Last updated on: September 04, 2016 20:08 IST

In several parts of the world, people celebrated the canonisation ceremony of Mother Teresa.

In India too, euphoric scenes were witnessed when Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint.

Check out all the celebrations here.

Youngsters click selfie in front of a picture of Mother Teresa at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in New Delhi following her canonisation. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI

Children seek blessings of Mother Teresa after special prayers at Mother Teresa Church on the occasion of her canonisation, at Dumdum in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI

A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

man holds a poster of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

A man walks past a religious souvenir shop displaying a picture of Mother Teresa in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

A man displays a mug bearing the image of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

School students dress up to pay tribute to Mother Teresa and Bharat Ratna Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan ahead of Teacher's Day in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI

Workers busy setting up a poster of Mother Teresa at Missionaries of Charity House ahead of her canonization by Vatican Church, in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI

Modern Philatelist Alok Kumar Goyal exhibits a coin on Mother Teresa after its release by India Post (West Bengal Circle) in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

Parish Priest father Tapan Stephen Khan preps a Mother Teresa statue & photos in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI

Nuns of Missionaries of Charity and children sing a song at Mother's house in Kolkata on Sunday to mark the canonisation. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI