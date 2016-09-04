Mother Teresa declared a saint by Pope Francis

Last updated on: September 04, 2016 16:55 IST

Hundreds of thousands of people watched the ceremony in St Peter’s Square, where the pontiff said Mother Teresa was ‘tireless worker for mercy’.

IMAGE: A Swiss Guard stands in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa in Vatican City. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint on Sunday, praising the tiny nun for having taken in society’s most unwanted and for having shamed world leaders for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.”

The pontiff delivered the formula for the canonisation of the Albanian-born nun -- known as the saint of the gutters -- before huge crowds of pilgrims gathered in St Peter's Square in Vatican City on Sunday morning.

IMAGE: Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in the Vatican City. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Applause broke out before he completed the formula of canonisation, in which he declared ‘Blessed Teresa of Kolkata to be a saint.’

Hundreds of thousands -- including hundreds of blue-and white-robed nuns from Missionaries of Charity sisterhood founded by Mother Teresa -- had gathered from around the world to attend the canonisation of the church's newest saint, just 19 years after her death.

IMAGE: A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Praising Mother Teresa for her charitable work, he said, “Mother Teresa, in all aspects of her life, was a generous dispenser of divine mercy, making herself available for everyone through her welcome and defence of human life, those unborn and those abandoned and discarded.”

“She bowed down before those who were spent, left to die on the side of the road, seeing in them their God-given dignity. She made her voice heard before the powers of this world, so that they might recognise their guilt for the crime of poverty they created.”

She was an example to volunteers around the world, he said. “May she be your model of holiness.”

IMAGE: A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Born Agnes Gonxhe Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910, Mother Teresa came to India in 1929 as a sister of the Loreto order. In 1946, she received what she described as a “call within a call” to found a new order dedicated to caring for the most unloved and unwanted, the “poorest of the poor.”

In 1950, she founded the Missionaries of Charity, which went onto become a global order of nuns priests, brothers and lay co-workers.

IMAGE: The relics of Mother Teresa are placed in front of the altar in St Peter's Square at the Vatican during the canonisation ceremony led by Pope Francis in Vatican City, Vatican. Photograph: Getty Images

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

She died in 1997 and was put on a fast-track for sainthood soon thereafter.

IMAGE: Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Sunday’s festivities honouring Mother Teresa were not limited to Rome and the Vatican.

In Kolkata, where Mother Teresa spent a lifetime dedicated to the poor, a special Sunday Mass was held at the order's Mother House.

Volunteers and admirers converged on Mother House to watch the canonisation ceremony, which was being broadcast on giant TV screens in Kolkata and elsewhere.

