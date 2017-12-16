Dance and dhamaal! Celebrations after Rahul becomes Congress chief

December 16, 2017 18:22 IST

Congress workers and supporters all over the country rejoiced over the announcement of the Gandhi scion becoming Congress chief on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi, 47-year-old, took charge of the party in the presence of the 132-year-old party’s top brass and his family members.

Here are scenes of the celebrations.

Congress workers danced outside the party's headquarters as the Gandhi scion took over from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has led the party for 19 years. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

In Kolkata, Youth Congress activists took to the streets to show their love and joy over the elevation of Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Congress workers all over the country were overjoyed with the news and many said it was a 'historic' moment for the party. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress workers distribute sweets during celebrations for Rahul Gandhi's elevation to the post of party president, outside the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

A party worker celebrates during the elevation ceremony of New Congress President Rahul Gandhi at AICC. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

A Congress supporter holds a bouquet for newly appointed party chief Rahul Gandhis initials on it in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Artists dance during celebrations for Rahul Gandhi's elevation. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo