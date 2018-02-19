Best moments of Canadian PM Trudeau's India tour: Day 2

February 19, 2018 16:04 IST

After a successful first day to the Taj Mahal and the wildlife sanctuary in Mathura, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in India on a seven-day-long visit, made his way to Gujarat accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -- daughter Ella Grace, and sons Hadrien and Xavier.

Here are the some snapshots of Trudeaus’ day in Gujarat.

After arriving in Ahmedabad, the Canadian PM and his family made their way to the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati. The family took a visit around the place and also spun cotton on the wheel.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Trudeaus opted for desi attire for their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram. While the boys wore gold and red kurta-pyjamas, daughter Ella wore a red and yellow churidar kurta, while wife Sophie wore a yellow kurta along with white palazzo pants.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Canadian PM and his family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram. However, Trudeau’s visit to India is not garnering the eyeballs in the media as many would have imagined.

Foreign media has in fact, reported that Trudeau is being snubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who usually breaks protocol to go to the airport to receive important heads of government and take them around like he did with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Gujarat.

Photograph: @VikasSwarup/Twitter

“A beautiful place of peace, humility and truth, that is as needed today as it ever was," read the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s words of praise for the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in the visitor’s book. Trudeau also received a memento at the end of his visit to the ashram.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Following their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the Canadian PM and his family visited the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, an architectural marvel, built from 6,000 metric tons of pink sandstone.

Photograph: @VikasSwarup/Twitter

Justin and his family paid tribute to Swaminarayan and his life at the temple. Trudeau who landed in New Delhi on Saturday, is also scheduled to visit Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. On Monday, he is also expected to address students at IIM-Ahmedabad.

Photograph: @VikasSwarup/Twitter