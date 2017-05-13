rediff.com

Justin Trudeau's son joining him at work is oh-so-cute!

May 13, 2017 14:57 IST

The internet loves Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, and with his latest set of images he just melted his fan base more than usual.

The Canadian PM, 45, shared a series of heart-warming snaps of himself and his youngest son Hadrien, three, on Facebook, saying: ‘Had some company at the office today.’

Check out the too-cute moments from the duo’s day together at work.

 

Gotcha! The Canadian PM enjoys a game of hide-and-seek with his three-year-old in the office. In addition to Hadrien, 3, Trudeau has two older children Ella-Grace, eight, and Xavier, nine with his wife -- Sophie Grégoire. Photographs: Justin Trudeau/Facebook

 

Politician of the future? The youngster takes a quiet moment to sit in the hot seat.

 

Hear me now! Hadrien standing on his father's desk and waving to assembled delegates as he held a meeting.

 

Run, Trudeau, run: Father and son race each other down the corridor at the houses of parliament. 

 

Lights, camera, action: The duo face the assembled media together on a 'bring your son' to work day.

