Justin Trudeau's son joining him at work is oh-so-cute!

The internet loves Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, and with his latest set of images he just melted his fan base more than usual.
The Canadian PM, 45, shared a series of heart-warming snaps of himself and his youngest son Hadrien, three, on Facebook, saying: ‘Had some company at the office today.’
Check out the too-cute moments from the duo’s day together at work.
Gotcha! The Canadian PM enjoys a game of hide-and-seek with his three-year-old in the office. In addition to Hadrien, 3, Trudeau has two older children Ella-Grace, eight, and Xavier, nine with his wife -- Sophie Grégoire. Photographs: Justin Trudeau/Facebook
Politician of the future? The youngster takes a quiet moment to sit in the hot seat.
Hear me now! Hadrien standing on his father's desk and waving to assembled delegates as he held a meeting.
Run, Trudeau, run: Father and son race each other down the corridor at the houses of parliament.
Lights, camera, action: The duo face the assembled media together on a 'bring your son' to work day.
