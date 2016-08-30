rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Parrikar attacks Pak in US, says small percentage is holding majority to ransom in Kashmir

Parrikar attacks Pak in US, says small percentage is holding majority to ransom in Kashmir

August 30, 2016 10:48 IST

Alleging that forces across the border are fomenting trouble in violence-hit Kashmir, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that "a small percentage" of people in the Valley are holding the majority to ransom.

He said the government is working "proactively" in handling the violence in the state.

"As far as Kashmir is concerned, the Indian government has been very proactive in handling the violence which comes from across the border" Parrikar told Pentagon reporters on Monday at a joint news conference with United States Defence Secretary, Ashton Carter.

"A few small percentage is holding the majority to ransom," he added.

Asked about the current situation in Kashmir, he said curfew has already been lifted and an all-party delegation is also heading to the Valley.

"Kashmir is actually having a government which is a democratically elected. And the chief minister belongs to the Valley," he said.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Lalit K Jha
© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Manohar Parrikar, Kashmir, Valley, Ashton Carter, United States Defence
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly