Parrikar attacks Pak in US, says small percentage is holding majority to ransom in Kashmir

August 30, 2016 10:48 IST

Alleging that forces across the border are fomenting trouble in violence-hit Kashmir, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that "a small percentage" of people in the Valley are holding the majority to ransom.

He said the government is working "proactively" in handling the violence in the state.

"As far as Kashmir is concerned, the Indian government has been very proactive in handling the violence which comes from across the border" Parrikar told Pentagon reporters on Monday at a joint news conference with United States Defence Secretary, Ashton Carter.

"A few small percentage is holding the majority to ransom," he added.

Asked about the current situation in Kashmir, he said curfew has already been lifted and an all-party delegation is also heading to the Valley.

"Kashmir is actually having a government which is a democratically elected. And the chief minister belongs to the Valley," he said.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter