Pakistan reaches out to P5, plays victim to 'Indian aggression'

September 30, 2016 22:10 IST

Pakistan on Friday said it has briefed the envoys of the P5 -- the US, China, Russia, the UK and France -- over "unprovoked firing" by India on the LoC and asked the countries to play their role in ensuring the maintenance of peace and security in the region.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry accompanied by the Director General Military Operations briefed the Ambassadors of Permanent Members of UN Security Council about the "frivolous Indian claim of carrying out surgical strikes on the LoC", the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

DGMO Major Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza gave a detailed briefing of the situation on the LoC and completely rejected the Indian "claim of surgical strikes", the statement said.

It claimed that in reality, on the night of September 28 and 29 September, the Indian forces resorted to "unprovoked firing" at the LoC at multiple points, which led to the death of two Pakistani soldiers.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violations by India. He also highlighted the troops positions on the LoC and explained the anti-infiltration mechanisms already in place," the statement said.

The DGMO also informed the envoys about layers of fencing, barbed wires, lighting, border posts, bunkers etc, on the LoC, which ensure that no infiltration takes place.

The Foreign Secretary also rejected the "false and baseless Indian claims", the statement said.

"He conveyed serious concerns over the increased Indian aggression and belligerence, especially during the last few days which could also be seen in multiple public statements made by the Indian prime minister," it said.

The Foreign Secretary informed the Ambassadors that Pakistan remains the "major victim of terrorism, including state terrorism".

He called upon the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council to play their role to ensure maintenance of peace and security in the region.

Earlier, reports said Pakistan's DGMO met Foreign Secretary Chaudhry and gave a detailed briefing to him on the situation at the LoC.

India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK.

The terror launch pads were targeted by the Army on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in a nearly five-hour-long operation.