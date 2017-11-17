Padmavati row rages on, protesters block entry to Chittorgarh Fort

November 17, 2017 17:43 IST

Protesters on Friday blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort, which houses Padmini’s Palace, amid protests against Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’ across Rajasthan and various parts of the country.

IMAGE: Members of Sarva Samaj Samithi closed down the historic gate of Chittorgarh fort, denying tourists entry in the complex on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

However, Superintendent of Police Chittorgarh Prashan Kumar Khamsera said the fort, a world heritage site in Rajasthan, is not officially closed.

“We have been informed by the protesters that entry to the fort will be blocked for tourists. We have made ample security arrangements to deal with the situation,” he said.

Member of Sarv Samaj Sangathan and president of Jauhar Samriti Sansthan, Ummed Singh said, “A dharna demanding a ban on ‘Padmavati’ is continuing for the last eight days at Padan Pole. The Chittorgarh Fort will be closed for tourists today.”

The Sarv Samaj Sangathan and some other outfits have termed a song in the film, which shows actor Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini dancing in a courtyard, “crossing dramatic licence”.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation managing director Pradeep Kumar Borad has ruled out any change in operations of luxury train -- Palace on Wheels -- and said the train would be operating through the circuit and will be going to Chittorgarh.

On whether the tourists would be taken to the Chittorgarh Fort, he said the local administration be able to comment on it better.

In March, Chittorgarh Fort was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the PadminiPalace of the Rajput queen. Three mirrors installed at the PadminiPalace were damaged by four-five unidentified men.

‘Deepika is not India’s president to make orders’

IMAGE: Activists protesting against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati". Photograph: / PTI Photo

The battle between the Rajput Karni Sena and the cast of Padmavati continues to rage on with the Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Friday lashing out at actress Deepika Padukone, saying she was not the president of India to roll out orders on the release of the movie.

Kalvi said, “Who will tolerate the fact that Rani Padmavati is being shown as the lover of Allauddin Khilji? Deepika Padukone in her statement said that the film would be released at any cost. She is not the president of this nation. She is trying to provoke us. I, the founder of Rajput Karni Sena, am saying that this film will not be released.”

He also condemned Sanjay Leela Bhansali for even using Rani Padmavati’s name.

“If I ever meet him I will ask him to not use my mother’s name -- Rani Padmavati. I will not tolerate this,” Kalvi said.

He further said it was not only the Karni Sena, but everyone in the society who was coming forward to speak against this film.

“Now I will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a stand and stop this film from being released. The Centre needs to decide what has to be done here,” Kalvi added.

Earlier on Thursday, a member of the Sena said if needed, they would take action against Deepika and cut off her nose and ears.

Mahipal Singh Makrana said, “The Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of women being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha for violating the rules and culture of India.”

The Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members also protested against the film in Jaipur and filed signatures with blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification.

The protests have turned even more violent, as acts of vandalism in Rajasthan’s Kota were reported on Tuesday.

-- Inputs from ANI