Padmavati won't be screened in MP if it distorts historical facts: Shivraj

Last updated on: November 20, 2017 18:27 IST

Padmavati will not be allowed to be screened in Madhya Pradesh if historical facts are "distorted" in the film, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The chief minister said any distortion of historical facts will not be tolerated.

"We will not tolerate any distortion of historical facts. The entire country is speaking in one voice that historical facts were distorted," he said.

"If there are scenes breaching the honour of queen Padmavati, then the movie will not be allowed to be exhibited on the land of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said addressing members of the Rajput community at his residence in Bhopal.

He said queen Padmavati "is a true reflection of the Indian woman."

"We have been studying about the rare sacrifice and dedication of queen Padmavati since our childhood," he noted.

The chief minister said a memorial of the queen would be constructed at a site in the state capital, where a memorial for the country's brave soldiers has been proposed.

Earlier, several delegations of the Rajput community arrived from different parts of MP and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister demanding a ban on the release of Padmavati in the state.

The film has been facing controversy since director Sanjay Leela Bhansali started its shooting earlier this year.

The director was roughed up by members of the fringe group Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur. Its elaborate sets were also vandalised during shooting schedules in Jaipur and Kolhapur.

The first poster of the movie was released in October this year and triggered a storm with various Rajput groups and others alleging that the director had "distorted" historical facts.

The makers of Padmavati on Sunday said the proposed release date of the film, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, has been deferred.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hascharged that the controversy over Padmavati was a "calculated plan" of a political party to destroy freedom of expression.

She urged film industry members to come out in support of Bhansali and his film.

"The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves.

"We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Take action against those threatening Deepika: K'taka CM to Khattar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to take "stringent action" against those threatening actress Deepika Padukone who is being targeted by fringe groups for her lead role in Padmavati.

Coming out in support of the actress, the state government said security would be provided to the actress whenever she is in Bengaluru and her family, who hail from Karnataka, in the wake of threats issued to her by several outfits which allege the period film distorted history and hurt sentiments of their community.

Deepika is the daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, who lives in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah's reaction came following a reported threat by the Haryana BJP media cell in charge, Suraj Pal Amu announcing a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the actress.

The reported threat came after a fringe group Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for those "burning Padukone alive."

Retweeting Karnataka energy minister D K Shivakumar's tweet, Siddaramaiah commented, "I condemn the culture of intolerance & hate perpetuated by @BJP4India. Karnataka stands with @deepikapadukone."

"She is a globally renowned artist from our state. I call upon the CM of Haryana @mlkhattar to take strict action against those holding out threats against her," he said.

Shivakumar tweeted, "It is condemnable that a BJP office bearer is placing a bounty of Rs 10 crore on @deepikapadukone, who is from our state & the daughter of one of India's most respected sportsman."

"Is this BJP's culture & the way they show respect towards women? Immediate action should be taken."

He said he will write to the chief minister to offer protection to Padukone.

He demanded that the BJP apologise and make sure that intimidation doesn't happen. The minister appealed to all Indians, especially women and artistes, to speak for upholding freedom granted by the Constitution.

Karnataka Home minister Ramalinga Reddy told PTI the state will provide security to the actress and her family in the wake of the threats.

"Whenever Deepika is here in Karnataka, we will ensure that she gets adequate security. We will also provide security cover to her family staying here," Reddy said.