SC refuses stay on Padmavati; says CBFC considers all aspects

Last updated on: November 10, 2017 14:19 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie Padmavati, saying the Central Board of Film Certification considers all aspects before granting certificate to any film.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification of a film before its release.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The petitioners have sought a stay on the release of the film till such time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the movie are corrected by the producer and the director.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan is mulling to set up a committee to look into issues and objections over Padmavati.

Rajput community leaders and various organisations have raised objection over the film, alleging that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts regarding Rani Padmavati in the film and have demanded a ban on it.

"I have a scheduled meeting with officers today (Friday) during which we will also discuss the option of forming a committee to look into issues related with Padmavati in Rajasthan,” Home Minister Gulab Chand kataria said.

The committee is likely to have historians as members. BJP MLA and member of erstwhile royal family Diya Kumari, Karni Sena, Bajrang Dal and others have opposed the film, saying no effort to 'distort historic facts will be tolerated'.

Another petition seeking a ban on Padmavati, on the ground that it allegedly propagates the practice of Sati, was dismissed by the Allahabad high court, which also asked the petitioner to approach the Censor Board with his plea.

A division bench of justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin on Thursday refused the interfere in the matter. The petitioner Kamta Prasad Singhal had pleaded that under the Sati (Prevention) Act, the practice was banned and even its propagation was banned and made punishable.

Citing the said provision, the petitioner claimed that the movie shows women committing sati and therefore, should be banned.

Declining to go into the merits of the matter, the bench said the petitioner has another forum where he could appeal for his grievance.