Padmavati row: After Chittorgarh, entry to Kumbhalgarh Fort blocked

Last updated on: November 18, 2017 15:35 IST

Hundreds of locals led by the Rajput community on Saturday blocked the entry to Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district, demanding a complete ban on Bollywood film Padmavati, a day after a similar protest at Chittorgarh Fort against the movie.

The situation in Chittorgarh is normal on Saturdya, station house officer of Chittorgarh police station Omprakash said.

The circle officer of Kumbhalgarh, Chandan Singh, said, "The protest is going on and the entry to the Kumbhalgarh fort is blocked."

Elaborate security arrangements have been made, he said.

The majestic hill fort of Kumbhalgarh is the birthplace of legendary king Maharana Pratap and an Unesco world heritage site.

According to the Chittorgarh police station SHO, Devendra Singh, who allegedly shot in the air during the protest at Chittorgarh Fort on Friday, has been booked under the Arms Act, but not arrested yet.

Rajasthan was on Friday rocked by protests against the film with protesters blocking entry to the Chittorgarh Fort and burning effigies of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The entry to the fort remained blocked till 5 pm.

The Karni Sena had alleged distortion of historical facts in the period drama starring Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh.

In March, the Chittorgarh Fort was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace. Three mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace were damaged by four-five unidentified men.

IMAGE: Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena during a protest demanding for a total ban on Padmavati at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo