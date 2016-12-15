rediff.com

Don't worry about security stamps on baggage tag at these airports

December 15, 2016 21:18 IST

Fliers can now carry hand baggage without security stamping of tags at six airports, with the authorities starting a trial run of the project from Thursday.

As part of efforts to ensure hassle-free movement of air passengers, the trial run of ‘non-stamping of baggage tag’ has started at Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad airports.

After Bureau of Civil Aviation Security assesses results of the trial project, ‘the same practice will be extended to other airports,’ the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

The trial run for one week would be applicable for domestic passengers.

On the advice of the ministry, BCAS had initiated a pilot project in collaboration with Hyderabad International Airport Ltd and Central Industrial Security Force for non-stamping of baggage tag in one of the lanes at the airport.

“After the successful completion of the effort, BCAS has advised to do away with the stamping of hand baggage’s tag for implementing the best practice adopted internationally for hassle free movement of passengers.

‘A trial run has started from December 15, 2016 at six airports namely Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad,’ the release added.

On Wednesday, CISF Director General O P Singh had said the trial run would be done at seven airports.

About the trial run, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today said it is a very progressive step and would facilitate hassle free movement of the passengers.

In the release, Raju also emphasised that security concerns would continue to get the highest priority to ensure that Indian skies are kept safe and vibrant.

On the advice of BCAS, the release said high-resolution CCTV cameras and other appropriate technologies have been adopted by the airport operators to strengthen the security screening of baggage.

