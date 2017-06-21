Nitish Kumar to support Kovind for Prez

June 21, 2017 16:34 IST

Kumar's support to the NDA candidate will be a major setback for opposition parties who are meeting on Thursday to decide on their presidential nominee. M I Khan reports from Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United has decided to support national Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

After meeting with JD-U MLAs, Kumar on Wednesday decided to extend support to Kovind’s candidature.

JD-U MLA Ratnesh Sada told reports in Patna that Kumar has told the MLAs that the party will support Kovind.

“Nitish Kumar has decided that the JD-U will support Kovind,” Sada told after coming out of the core committee meeting chaired by Kumar.

However, a formal announcement of JD-U’s support to Kovind will be made later on Wednesday or on Thursday.

According to JD-U leaders, party MLAs have authorised Kumar to take a final decision on support to Kovind ahead of the core committee meeting of the party at 1 Anne Marg, official residence of chief minister.

Kumar’s support to Kovind will be a major setback for the opposition parties led by the Congress.

A JD-U leader had earlier told Rediff.com, “Nitish Kumar will support Ram Nath Kovind on two grounds, first for his connection with Bihar (he was Bihar Governor) and second that he is a Dalit.”

Photograph: PTI Photo