Who is Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's presidential candidate?

Last updated on: June 19, 2017 15:08 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Monday finally made the big revelation that Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind would be the National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate.



Here’s all you need to know about the man who could be India’s next president.





1. Kovind, born on October 1, 1945, hails from Kanpur

2. He was elected in April 1994 from Uttar Pradesh to the Rajya Sabha and served for two consecutive terms for 12 years till March, 2006

3. Kovind is a former president of BJP’s Scheduled Castes Morcha

4. On August 8, 2015 the President of India appointed him the governor of Bihar

5. Kovind represented India at the United Nations in 2002