Mumbai Rains: Gurdwaras, Ganpati pandals, Mumbaikars offer shelter

Last updated on: August 29, 2017 19:21 IST

Social media comes to the rescue of those stuck in every part of the island city.

Mumbaikars reach out to help on August 29, 2017.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters.

The heavy rains pummelling Mumbai and adjoining areas, disrupting rail, road and air services -- and bringing back memories of the deluge of 26/7 -- Mumbaikars across the island city have once again risen to the occasion to offer food, water and shelter to those stranded.

And this time -- unlike in 2005, when social media was still nascent in India -- the Good Samaritans have the advantage of getting the message out far and wide through Twitter and Facebook.

All gurudwaras in the city are open to serve free food and shelter.

And so are many of the leading Ganpati Mandals. The organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel tweeted saying they have made arrangements to feed anyone who seeks shelter there, as did the GSB Seva Mandal in Wadala.

Churches like St Peter's Church and the St Stanislaus School, both in Bandra, also opened their doors.

A glimpse of the impact of Mumbai rains.

Video: ANI.

Mumbaikars across the city are tweeting under #RainHosts to offer their homes, offices and studios to those stranded in their areas. And they are doing it with typical Mumbai charm.

Deepen Shah from Mulund, tweeting as @Shahrlock, offers, 'Anyone around Mulund looking for a space to rest is welcomed. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & Snacks.'

Vivek Tejuja, who tweets as @vivekisms, tweets, 'Guys if anyone is stuck between Goregaon to Borivali, please feel free to come over & crash #mumbairains I have 2 cats & books!'

Shampee Priti Chanda aka @itsearth4all on Twitter, says, 'Stuck in #MumbaiRains in mahim west, malad west #MyHomeIsYourHome #humans & #animals all welcome.'

Choreographer Terence Lewis has opened up his dance studios in Khar and Andheri to anyone needing 'a dry safe place n hot chai'. He added, 'We have security at both these places!'

Enterprising Mumbaikars have also compiled the flood of offers in a Google Docs file titled Mumbai Rain Hosts 2017.

The welcoming party at the Radio Mirchi office in Mumbai.

Photograph: @Mirchimumbai/Twitter.

Offices too are doing their bit.

Radio Mirchi tweets, '@Mirchimumbai is opening doors to anyone in the Lower Parel area, we have tea, maggi and love waiting for those in need.'

And Book My Bai's office is open to host people who are stranded in the Malad area.

And for those unable to reach the #RainHosts, Mumbai Police and the BMC has open helplines.