Modi@4: How the schemes progressed

Last updated on: June 01, 2018 09:04 IST

The Narendra Modi government has completed four years in power.

Have achche din arrived as the prime minister promised while he campaigned in 2014?

Here's the data the government has put out to show just how much the Modi sarkar has achieved in the last four years. Now, it's up to you to decide. 

 

1,71,393 km

Length of roads constructed under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

1,68 cr

Pensioners that benefitted by Jeevan Pramaan

13,45 cr

Soil health cards dispatched

3,71,419

Number of open defecation free-villages

1,15,978

Gram Panchayats connected by optical fibre

10,000,000

Houses completed under PM Awas Yojana

0

Un-electrified villages

3,15 cr

Children vaccinated under Mission Indradhanush

7,77,81,955

Household toilets constructed under Swachch Bharat

3,98,77,723

LPG connections released under Ujjwala Yojana

31,67 cr

Beneficiaries under PM Jan Dhan Yojana

30,08 cr

LEDs distributed under Ujala scheme

The Rediff News Bureau / Rediff.com
