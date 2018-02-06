rediff.com

Quiz: How well do you know Modi's acronyms?

February 06, 2018 08:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's passion for acronyms and abbreviations is well known.

On Sunday, Modi test-fired a new acronym in Bangalore, saying "TOP" means "tomato, onion and potato", to send home the message that farmers are his top priority.

 

This is not the first time -- nor will it be the last time -- that our Pradhan Sevak has employed interesting wordplay to power his oratory.

But how well you remember PM Modi's utterances?

Take this quiz and find out.

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo 

 

