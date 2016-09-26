Modi lauds, Congress criticises Swaraj for UNGA address

September 26, 2016 22:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying she had made ‘firm, effective and fine articulation' of a range of issues.

'Congrats to EAM @SushmaSwaraj for a firm, effective & fine articulation of a wide range of global issues at UNGA,’ he tweeted shortly after Swaraj delivered the address.

The Congress, however, expressed deep disappointment over Swaraj’s, insisting that the Modi government has ‘failed us again by its meek response’ by not calling Pakistan a ‘terror state’.

Swaraj, in a sharp rebuke to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ‘tirade’ on Kashmir, said those accusing others of rights violations must introspect.

She censured Pakistan for the first time at the UNGA for perpetrating the ‘worst form of state oppression’ in Balochistan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also praised Swaraj for her address at the UN.

She said the External Affairs Minister had given a ‘clear and tough’ message on the issue of terrorism. Swaraj also put forth strongly her point on the issue of development, the speaker said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a series of tweets, said, ‘Deeply disappointed by EAM Sushma Swaraj’s address in UN. Even steered shy of calling Pak a ‘terror state’. Strategic ambiguity writ large.’

‘If India won’t determinedly ask for diplomatic & economic sanctions against Pak in UN, who will? Modi Govt again failed us by meek response.’

‘Why is EAM Sushmaji shy of calling ‘a spade a spade’ in UN? Why did we not call upon UN for diplomatic & economic sanctions against Pakistan?’ he said.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said whenever an Indian representative speaks on foreign soil, it is not the time for politics as the entire country stands behind him or her.

“The whole country is with Sushma Swaraj, she did a valiant effort,” Singhvi said.

Singhvi, however, hoped that government should have taken some concrete steps against Pakistan before going to the United Nations.

Surjewala asked as to ‘Why did the EAM forget to place Pak sponsored terrorist attacks in Gurdaspur, Udhampur & 2attacks in Pompore in UN? Modi Govt placating Pakistan still?’

Surjewala said that the nation wants concrete action against rogue Pakistan not aimless political acronyms and rhetoric as seen in the UN.

“They have not called a Parliament session to declare Pakistan a terrorist state, they have not done anything to withdraw the MFN status, they have not imposed severe economic sanctions against Pakistan, no scale down of high commissions.

“They have not done anything on ground for concrete actions, yes some efforts to isolate Pakistan globally but that’s not enough. These had to be done before we reached UN, then our case would have resonated better, that’s our unfulfilled aspirations,” Singhvi said.

He added, “Domestic concrete actions by government are not behind her to strengthen her. I had asked earlier that had Sushma gone to United Nations on the 10th day from the Uri attack with certain concrete steps taken by the government instead of prime minister’s address at Kerala, cabinet meet and jumlas, her position would have been stronger.”