Modi arrives in Indonesia on the first leg of his three-nation tour

May 29, 2018 22:17 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Jakarta on Tuesday. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Jakarta on the first leg of his three-nation tour to East Asia to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.

'Landed in Jakarta. India and Indonesia are friendly maritime neighbours with deep civilisational links. This visit will further the convergence of our political, economic and strategic interests,' Modi tweeted in both Indonesian and English soon after his arrival.

Modi, who is in Jakarta on his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, will meet President Joko Widodo on Wednesday and discuss bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment.

The two leaders would attend some events, including a CEO Business Forum organised by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and the Industry, and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Jakarta.

"This is my first visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister. I am looking forward to my discussions with President Widodo on 30 May, as also to our joint interaction with the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum. I will also address the Indian community in Indonesia," Modi said on the eve of his visit.

He said India and Indonesia enjoyed strong and friendly ties and shared deep historical and civilisational linkages.

"Both countries are multi-ethnic, multi-religious, plural and open societies. I am confident that my visit to Indonesia will create greater synergy between Asia's two largest democracies and further elevate our bilateral ties," he said.

He said, on May 31, on his way to Singapore, he will make a brief halt in Malaysia to congratulate the new Malaysian leadership and looks forward to meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

In Singapore, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, on June 1.

"This will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister would deliver this address. It would be an opportunity to articulate India's point of view on regional security issues and maintenance of peace and stability in the region," he said.

He will also meet Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold delegation level talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. On June 2, he will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed in sea on March 27, 1948.

He would also visit some places of worship that have civilisational linkages with India.