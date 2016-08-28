Mehbooba 'horrified' after meeting 14-yr-old blinded by pellets

August 28, 2016 21:24 IST

Reaching out to 14-year-old girl Insha Malik who has been blinded by pellet gun firing, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited her in the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi and promised to do everything to restore her eyesight, including eye transplant.

The chief minister later said that she was ‘horrified’ after seeing the girl. “I thought what wrong has my Govt done that within 3 months such a situation arose post an encounter where a young girl, who wanted to become a doctor, became a victim,” she said.

Mehbooba assured Insha’s parents that the state government would ensure best possible treatment, within or even outside the country, for their daughter.

The chief minister visited the Eye Centre at Safdarjung Hospital and enquired about the welfare of Insha, who is undergoing treatment for pellet injuries.

While interacting with the doctors, Mehbooba requested them to make all possible efforts to restore the eyesight of the Kashmiri girl, according to a statement issued by her office.

“Even if she requires an eye transplant to make her see the world around again, the state government would provide full support for the same,” she told the doctors.

Insha, a Class IX student, has lost vision, after suffering pellet gun injuries during a clash between stone-pelters and security forces in Shopian several days back.

The chief minister also enquired about the welfare of a policeman, who was grievously injured during ongoing unrest and is undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visits 14-year-old Insha Malik, who was blinded by pellet gun firing, at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: J&K Information Department